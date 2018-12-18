Victoria on Masterpiece Season 3 Advance Screening

On Sunday, January 13, 2019, the anticipated third season of the beloved Masterpiece series Victoria will premiere on Connecticut Public Television (CPTV). Before the television premiere, join CPTV and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art for an advance screening of the season premiere episode, preceded by an elegant reception.

Event Details

When: Friday, January 4, 2019

5:30 – 7:00 p.m.: Reception (during which time docents will be available for private gallery tours)

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Episode screening

Where: The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art’s Morgan Great Hall

Attire: Casual or Victorian Period Attire

This event is free to attend, but tickets are limited; reserve yours today. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the Queen’s return in style!

Catering Provided by: