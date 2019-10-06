For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high-quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the position of Visuals Director. This position reports directly to Chief Content Officer.

General Summary

Supporting the Chief Content Officer, the Visuals Director oversees the research, curation, assignment and production of video, photography and multimedia across all of CT Public’s on-air and online platforms. S/he will manage and supervise a team whose expertise spans a variety of content and product types, spanning across television, radio, digital and social. We seek an innovative and experienced leader who can lead change within their group and evolve workflows to adapt to industry changes. The successful candidate will be a proven journalist that leads CT Public in developing and using video, graphics and photography to illustrate, inspire, expand the understanding, and involve the members and consumers of CT Public. This is a supervisory position where the Director will supervise and manage the Production and Manager and five Visuals Journalists.

Essential Job Functions

The Visuals Director provides a wide range of services in collaboration with the Chief Content Officer and in service to the Content Department. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

In support of the Chief Content Officer, defines the creative strategy, processes and approaches for the entire visuals department and aligns the visuals vision and creative direction.

Direct staff in the conceptualization, development and execution of original productions, documentaries, photography, concepts, for all visual-based experiences.

Help to define the appropriate visuals direction based on a variety of factors including brand priorities, product priorities, platform requirements, user feedback, business needs, creative trends, and more.

Create and manage visuals guidelines in accordance with corresponding product, platform and device.

Oversee and manage the coordination of visual resources with strategic partners in content, digital, marketing, grants and underwriting.

Oversee and participate in the entire visual process, from concept and strategy, to assignment, research, curation, production, and final execution.

Supervise and assign visuals journalists to projects and manage the panning, scheduling and sometimes editing to ensure projects are completed in a timely, effective and responsible manner.

Define how photography and video align with our brand across all products and platforms.

Review and approve the work of the visuals staff; and coordinate executive level creative critiques.

Directly manage, mentor, train, and develop the visual staff including recruiting and hiring of new employees.

Share best practices across the organization and strategically apply them to CT Publics’ platforms and products.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Responsibilities

The Visuals Director has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Clearly define the performance and creative expectations for the group, and regularly manage performance accordingly.

Approve and/or review the hire / fire / promotion decision for the visuals staff.

Develop and track the budgets for the department.

Ensure that appropriate rights are secured for copyrighted materials used by CT Public.

Recommends the commitment of financial and other resources to creative and related initiatives.

Recommend, evaluate, hire and manages third-party resource, i.e., Independent contractors, producers, individuals, etc., engaged to create, develop and produce elements and packages for CT Public.

Share best practices across the organization and strategically applying them to CT Publics’ platforms and products.

Additional duties may be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Visuals, assignment and production, and managing creative teams.

The digital photo process and how it aligns with the technology, product, editorial and marketing workflow.

Knowledgeable of industry best practices across platform and device and having a deep understanding of consumer behaviors, and consumer trends.

Business systems.

Skill In:

Deep experience with and curiosity around current products, trends, software, platforms and hardware and how those may improve or impact our workflow, processes, and assignments.

Writing and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Attentional-to-detail, scheduling, and strong organizational skills.

Ability to:

Meet tight deadlines and perform under pressure of regionally-produced, national-quality broadcasting.

Work with editors and producers in team environment that includes several remote offices.

Seamlessly move between big picture (strategy, planning) and the smallest details.

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations.

Creative, unflappable under pressure, and has a “whatever it takes” attitude.

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent.

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, yet possess initiative, self-motivation and work with minimal supervision and demonstrating at all times respect for diverse constituencies.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

The physical activities of this position may include frequent in-person interactions. It is essential to be able to remain at a desk/computer workstation for prolonged periods, perform extensive data entry and other computer-related tasks, and create/maintain filing systems. Must have close visual acuity to perform an activity, such as preparing and analyzing data and figures, transcribing, viewing a computer terminal, or extensive reading. The typical physical requirements are: light work—exerting up to 25lbs of force occasionally and/or up to 10lbs of force frequently and may include climbing, pushing, standing, hearing, walking, reaching, grasping, kneeling, stooping, and repetitive motion. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

Job functions are typically performed under conditions such as those found in general office or administrative work. Position is not substantially exposed to adverse environmental conditions. Duties are routinely performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.; however, evening and weekend support required.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a visuals-related discipline from an accredited university with a minimum of seven (7) years of experience in visuals, assignment and production experience and at least three (3) years direct experience managing and supervising creative teams.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send completed application package to HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at: ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.