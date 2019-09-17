Visuals Editor II (Grant Funded)

For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high quality programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or­ganization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities.

Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the full-time position of Visuals Editor II. This is a grant-funded position (through May 2021) working for the New England News Collaborative and supporting the station’s flagship radio program, “NEXT”.

General Summary

The Visuals Editor II is a journalist that uses photography, video, and audio as tools to enlighten and educate audiences by capturing interesting or captivating moments and stories and by incorporating creative use of multimedia techniques to give the viewing public an insight into the subject displayed in the on air and online.

Essential Job Functions

Our Editor provides an expert level of journalist storytelling and works in collaboration within the newsroom and across the New England News Collaborative with regional editors and reporters. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential functions:

Consistently produce high quality visual journalism using photography video or audio, which has compelling content, accurately reflects the event or assignment, and meets technical standards;

Create​ ​online​ ​multimedia​ ​projects​ ​using​ ​audio, ​ ​video​ ​and​ ​still​ ​photography from their own work and the work of others;Know and understand what the story is about and seek additional information if necessary;

Collect pertinent information at the time of the assignment. Write accurate and factual captions that not only explain the picture but also offer insight into the subject;

Stay abreast of the latest technology and techniques; understand the new equipment and software and how to use it;

Use studio and video lighting to produce outstanding results;

Use advanced multimedia, video and audio reporting techniques to tell the story;

Produce​ ​and​ ​edit​ ​various​ ​types​ ​of​ ​photography and video,​ ​including​ ​content delivered​ ​by​ ​producers, photojournalists​ ​and​ ​reporters;

Use strong reporting skills to capture and edit short news videos and longer documentary projects for Connecticut Public, the New England News Collaborative, NPR and PBS;

Edit​ all visual content ​ensuring​ ​it is​ ​accurate,​ ​fair,​ ​offer​ ​insight​ ​into​ ​the​ ​subject​ ​and advances the story;

Operate DSLR, drone, and audio equipment; produce and edit video using digital editing software; and

Use​ ​prescribed​ ​image-processing​ ​software​ ​to​ ​apply​ ​tonal​ ​corrections​ ​to​ ​editorial​ ​photographs.

Responsibilities

The Editor has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Work directly and collaboratively with the Visuals Department and news reporters on story ideas;

Manage, engage, promote, and produce Connecticut Public Radio’s visual news presence and content on the Company websites and social media platforms;

Curate and develop Connecticut Public Radio’s visual content by reporting, filming, and editing visual stories;

Develop, enhance, and advance stories and concepts for daily news coverage and long-term planning;

Work​ ​directly​ ​and collaborate with​ ​news editors, producers, reporters, and hosts, in daily news coverage and long-term planning​ ​to​ ​ensure​ ​the best​ ​and​ ​most​ ​appropriate​ ​visuals ​appear​ ​in​​ ​online and on air;

Manage online daily and long term visual content budget and communicate plans across CT Public and the NENC;

Innovate, execute, assess and iterate daily news photo and video projects for emerging platforms; and

Ensure video and photography adhere to procedural guidelines while operating with a steely and unshakable sense of journalistic ethics.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Latest trends in video, photojournalism, and multimedia production;

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously; and

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work.

Skill In:

Multimedia ​editing​ ​software,​ ​such​ ​as​​ ​and​ ​Adobe​ ​Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere, Final Cut Pro, Photo Mechanic and​ ​digital-imaging​ ​technology;

The​ ​use​ ​of​ ​Macintosh​ ​and​ ​PC-based​ ​computer​ ​environments;

All​ ​aspects​ ​of​ ​digital​ ​imaging;

Fundamental​ ​photographic​ ​editing​ ​principles​ ​and​ ​advanced​ ​understanding of​ ​digital​ ​imaging​ ​technology;

Communication​ ​and​ ​writing​ ​skills;

Making quality photographs which complement stories and documents assigned events in a skillful, creative and accurate manner;

DSLR camera operation, audio recording, and lighting;

Writing, computer literacy, and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.);

Photo, video, and/or digital editing, workflow management, evidence of innovative visual expression, and a belief in the value of daily news coverage; and

Innovating, generating, and executing creative ideas and visual presentations.

Ability to:

Adapt​ ​to​ ​emerging​ ​photographic​ ​and​ ​multimedia​ ​technologies;

Work​ ​in​ ​fast-paced​ ​environment​ making smart, fast, solid editorial decisions under pressure​ under​ ​strict​ ​deadlines;

Think both quickly and expansively about visual news, as well as edit photos and videos with speed and distinction, when necessary;

Maintain high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of objectivity, balance and fairness to CT Public guidelines in order to produce regional and national-quality broadcasting;

Work with editors and producers in environments that include remote offices;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Possess initiative and self-motivation, and work with minimal supervision;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated, and consistent effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, demonstrating at all times respect for the diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

The Visuals Editor II operates in a professional business office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex equipment such as DSLR cameras, drones, videography equipment, and complex digital editing software.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit (20%), stand (40%), walk (40%) and talk. Regularly lift and carry cameras, video cameras, lenses and lighting equipment (stands, lamp heads, power packs, etc.) and portable computer equipment weighing up to 50 lbs combined weight. Push or pull carts and/or dollies containing photo equipment weighing 50 – 75 lbs. Kneel, crouch, bend, stoop, recline, balance and climb to get desired camera angle. Use hands and fingers to operate camera, focus lenses, video and audio, and enter photo caption information into the computer. Use sight to make appropriate settings on cameras, lenses and lighting equipment, and also to analyze viewfinder information, compose photograph/video and focus cameras.

Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption, understand, and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly, non-exempt position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Occasionally, early morning shifts, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Video, Photography, Journalism, Communication, or other similar related fields AND a minimum of five years’ work experience editing video and photos for digital and social platforms OR equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at ctpublic.org (select Employment under the Employment and Internships tab).

Salary

*$70,000 Annually

*Grant establishes salary

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.