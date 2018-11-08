For more than 55 years, Connecticut Public has dedicated itself to adding value to people’s lives through high quality educational programming and services that inform, educate, entertain, and inspire audiences in Connecticut and beyond. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is home to the state’s only locally owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web/digital content over a variety of media channels for distribution to Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. Currently, Connecticut Public is seeking candidates to fill the full-time position of Visuals Editor II. This position will be primarily responsible for leading Connecticut Public Radio’s visuals strategy.

General Summary

The Visuals Editor II will lead Connecticut Public Radio’s visuals strategy and deliver regular visual journalism. Working with a team, the Visuals Editor will help imagine and translate CT Public Radio’s distinctive journalism to a new audience on new platforms. In addition, the editor will produce content and develop/implement visual standards across the radio and talk show divisions, while training employees in techniques and best practices for photographs and videos.

Essential Job Functions

The editor provides a wide range of services in collaboration with the News Director, Managing Editor, and Senior Director. Applicants must have the ability to complete the following essential job functions:

Serve as a visual editor for reporters and producers who file photos and videos at Connecticut Public Radio while managing explainers, videos, and other multimedia content to accompany stories and heighten the reader experience;

Design and implement best practices for video editing and workflow to ensure video storytelling is optimized, and smart;

Train reporters and producers in videography and photojournalism;

Ensure video and photography adhere to procedural guidelines while operating with a steely and unshakable sense of journalistic ethics;

Report on, film, and edit short news videos and longer documentary projects for Connecticut Public Radio, the New England News Collaborative, and NPR;

Develop, enhance, and advance visual stories and concepts for producers, reporters, and hosts, in daily news coverage and long-term planning;

Establish and maintain visual content development standards and practices;

Create visual coverage strategies to ensure the Company has a distinct look and feel and presents mission-aligned images to our growing audience;

Operate DSLR, drone, and audio equipment; produce and edit video using digital editing software; and

Supervise visuals interns.

Responsibilities

The Visuals Editor II has many responsibilities. Duties include, but are not limited to:

Manage, engage, promote, and produce Connecticut Public Radio’s visual news presence and content on the Company websites and social platforms;

Curate and develop Connecticut Public Radio’s visual content by reporting, filming, and editing visual stories;

Collaborate with a talented team of producers, reporters, and hosts to conceptualize, design, and implement visual content for CT Public stories;

Develop long-term visual projects in collaboration with teams/departments;

Innovate, execute, assess and iterate daily news photo and video projects for emerging platforms;

Manage the photo editing process to ensure appropriate, story-driven images are selected and well-edited for each story package; and

Occasionally file radio stories.

Additional duties may, at times, be required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Video and audio hardware, and software;

Latest trends in video, photojournalism, and multimedia production;

Leading large complex projects, working in a fast-paced environment and handling multiple and changing priorities simultaneously;

Navigating complex organizations and making the right connections to drive work forward, while anticipating potential shifts in work; and

Filing stories and video projects to NPR.

Skill In:

DSLR camera operation, audio recording, and lighting;

Adobe Premiere, Audition, Photoshop, Lightroom, and After Effects software;

Visual storytelling and monitoring multiple platforms for storytelling opportunities;

Writing, computer literacy, and strong technical skills in digital editing;

Working in Microsoft Office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, etc.);

Drone piloting and videography;

Photo, video, and/or digital editing, workflow management, evidence of innovative visual expression, and a belief in the value of daily news coverage;

Making smart, fast, solid editorial decisions under pressure; and

Innovating, generating, and executing creative ideas and visual presentations.

Ability to:

Think both quickly and expansively about visual news, as well as edit photos and videos with speed and distinction, when necessary;

Maintain high journalistic standards under deadline pressure, including standards of objectivity, balance and fairness and write/edit copy to NPR guidelines in order to produce regional and national-quality broadcasting;

Work with editors and producers in environments that include remote offices;

Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in diverse situations;

Possess initiative and self-motivation, and work with minimal supervision;

Define problems, collect data, and establish facts in order to draw valid conclusions as a change agent; and

Lead multiple projects concurrently while paying close attention to detail.

The ideal applicants must have demonstrated, and consistent effectiveness in a collaborative, highly team-oriented environment, demonstrating at all times respect for the diverse constituencies.

Work Environment

The Visuals Editor II operates in a professional business office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, and photocopiers, as well as complex equipment such as cameras, drones, videography equipment, and digital software.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job.

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, move, talk, lift objects of more than twenty (20) pounds (or more), and hear. Manipulative skills, which require hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, such as reading, typing close manipulation, and writing are also required. Additionally, the employee must have the ability to concentrate for extended periods with frequent interruption, understand, and relate to the concepts behind specific ideas. These physical demands, with or without reasonable accommodations, are required to perform the essential functions of this job.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time, hourly, non-exempt position. Days and hours of work are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Occasionally, early morning shifts, nights, weekends, and holiday hours might be necessary.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Video, Photography, Journalism, Communication, or other similar related fields AND a minimum of five years’ work experience editing video and photos for digital and social platforms OR equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

This position will remain open until filled. A thorough, updated resume, cover letter, and at least three professional references must be submitted with the application package in order to be considered. Send complete application to: HumanResources@ctpublic.org. View the announcement online at ctpublic.org (select Jobs under the Jobs and Internships tab).

Salary

$59,000 to $71,000 per year

*All new hires start at the beginning of the salary range

Disclaimer

Connecticut Public reserves the right to substitute years of experience for certification or degrees. The Company may expand inquiries into materials submitted in support of an applicant’s candidacy without further permission from the applicant. Connecticut Public reserves the right to modify compensation, benefits, minimum qualifications, desired skills, and job duties for this position at any time. A complete background check is required. Fingerprint screening may be required.

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Connecticut Public is committed to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities in our application and/or interview process. If you need assistance or an accommodation in completing your application due to a disability, please reach out to us as HumanResources@ctpublic.org. Please put “Reasonable Accommodation” in the subject line.