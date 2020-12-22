Connecticut Public’s Where We Live with Lucy Nalpathanchil Starts the New Year with Refreshed Focus to Put ‘Connecticut in Context’

New Wednesday live hour from 9-10 am begins January 13, 2021

Connecting Listeners with Newsmakers and Storytellers on Connecticut Public Radio

HARTFORD – December 21, 2020 – Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live program is starting 2021 off with a refreshed look and feel—from its promotional material to its weekly programming schedule and a new tagline: “Connecticut in Context.”

“Where We Live is Connecticut’s flagship programming for and about Connecticut. Our mission is to put Connecticut in Context. It’s a place to hear fascinating, informed and in-depth conversations and stories that go beyond news headlines,” said Executive Producer and Host Lucy Nalpathanchil. “We inform listeners about what’s happening in Connecticut; hold our local and state officials accountable; give context around how issues nationally and internationally impact us here at home, and invite our listeners into the conversation.”

The most notable programming change for Where We Live will be a shift from talking about Connecticut’s newsmakers on The Wheelhouse, its Wednesday reporters’ roundtable, to talking with them in interviews that will connect policymakers, journalists and other experts with Where We Live listeners.

“Starting on Wednesday, January 13th, our 9-10 a.m. hour will sound a little different,” Nalpathanchil explained. Our listeners may still hear some familiar voices, but the roundtable format will be replaced by in-depth interviews with elected officials and reporters who cover them closely. And I won’t be the only ones asking questions—on Wednesdays we’re bringing back calls and questions on air, so our listeners can engage directly in these important conversations.

“We will offer listeners direct access to the politicians, experts and journalists who come on our Wednesday program. Listeners can call in to ask their own questions and engage directly with guests and elected officials on the air or via social media. “Where We Live is the only show in the state that provides space for in-depth conversations with Connecticut residents, about its people and places, its rich history and how its communities look to confront the state’s challenges,” Nalpathanchil said, adding that Wheelhouse superfans will still hear many of their favorite smart voices in the new format—plus many more.

2020: A Year of Evolution

“Where We Live evolved in 2020—starting the minute we shifted to broadcasting remotely,” Lucy said. “Our listeners really engaged with us when we invited Governor Ned Lamont on regularly to talk about responding to the pandemic. They also called in to ask questions of health experts about a virus we were all learning about.

“I’m a mother with kids doing hybrid and remote school, so we’ve also looked at the ramifications of remote learning on children, parents, care-givers and educators. It’s important to keep focusing on these issues, and we want to be the place where Connecticut comes to have these conversations.

“On Where We Live, you can hear discussions with top politicians and the people all over our state who are tackling the day’s top issues, creating community and sharing ideas, history and expertise—and they can hear you.”

About Where We Live:

You can listen to Where We Live hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil on Connecticut Public Radio Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., stream online at wnpr.org or download the show on

your favorite podcast app.

About Lucy Nalpathanchil:

Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public’s popular talk show, Where We Live. The show goes beyond news headlines and interviews with policy-makers. Where We Live features conversations about Connecticut and highlights the stories of its residents. In 2020, Lucy received a national Gracies Award from the Alliance for Women in Media for her conversation with a Connecticut mother and her trans-son.

Lucy has been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans’ affairs and the military. Her

reporting has taken her to all sorts of places including aboard a Coast Guard boat in Florida and to Tambacounda, Senegal to talk with women journalists and farmers. When she’s not in the newsroom, Lucy enjoys traveling, hiking, and planning her next garden. She and her husband, Jason, live in Suffield with their two children and a small zoo.

About Connecticut Public:

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television and Connecticut Public Radio, which together serve nearly one million citizens each month, as well as many digital and online platforms. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality journalism, storytelling, education and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse communities. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with an $22 million annual budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors.

