On Monday, September 16 from 5 – 7:30 pm we’d love you to join us at St. Joseph University’s Bruyette Athenaeum for a Women’s Work screening and panel discussion hosted in collaboration with the Aurora Women and Girls Foundation and the University.

There will be food and drink at the pre-event reception at 5, screening is at 6 and panel discussion at 6:30 featuring the film’s Producer, Heather Dawson.

See the Facebook event here.