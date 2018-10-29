YUPntwk Announces The Push: A Pitch Event

$5,000 Pitch Competition For Emerging Content Creators and Conveners

HARTFORD, Conn. (October 29, 2018) Connecticut Public, through its new initiative YUPntwk, will celebrate young, emerging creators, conveners, and creative entrepreneurs at The Push pitch event on Sunday, November 4, beginning with check in and networking at 6:00 p.m., at TheaterWorks in Hartford, Connecticut with the program kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

YUPntwk is hosting a pitch competition for serious creators to bring their concepts to life. With a focus on two categories; short form digital content and community events, The Push sets the stage for six finalists (three in each category) to pitch their concepts to a live audience and panel of industry experts. Only members of The NTWK (YUPntwk’s free membership program) will vote on site to choose the winning concepts that are worthy of the big prize. One winner in each category will receive a prize package that includes; a $5,000 investment, consultations with YUPntwk producers and industry experts, co-production with YUPntwk, and promotion on YUPntwk platforms, all to bring their winning concepts to life.

Hosted by media personality Dionne Adessa from The Connect to Jam show on Busy Radio 103.3FM,YUPntwk welcomes seven panelists to The Push to ask thought provoking questions and provide insightful feedback after each pitch, including:

• George Norfleet, Director of Connecticut Office of Film, Television, and Digital Media

• Francesca Andre, Award-winning filmmaker, photographer, and Connecticut’s 2018 ‘40 under 40’

• Michael Anderson, “President” is CEO and Founder of MPAC Solutions

• Chad Herzog, Director of Programming for International Festival of Arts & Ideas in New Haven

• Jason Ellis and Fareed Rasheed, Co-founders of TNB (There’s Nothing Better)

• Marian Andoh, Co- Creator of University of Dope and Event Manager for the City of Hartford

Support for The Push is provided by Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner as well as TheaterWorks. Light refreshments provided, cash bar, and a room full of creative energy. See what creativity is bubbling in Connecticut. This event is free and open to the public. To register and reserve your spot, visit https://yupntwk.org/events. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available.

About YUPntwk

YUPntwk, a new division of Connecticut Public, is a multi-platform creative house, dedicated to supporting, amplifying and representing the passions, perspectives and stories of the young, multicultural class. Through the membership program “The NTWK”, YUPntwk is joining forces with the public to co-create original and authentic digital content, support collaborative events, and empower creators with resources, jobs, and access to a network of spaces, equipment, workshops and funding opportunities. The NTWK is a support system designed for creative entrepreneurs to leverage the power of collective influence to realize big ideas. For more information, visit yupntwk.org.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is the state’s only locally-owned media organization producing television, radio, print, and web content for Connecticut’s wide-ranging and diverse communities. It is home to Connecticut Public Television, Connecticut Public Radio, and Connecticut Public Learning. Connecticut Public Television is an affiliate of PBS and is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming. Connecticut Public Radio on WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. Connecticut Public Learning serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides veterans and adult learners an opportunity to learn valuable digital media skills. For more information, visit ctpublic.org.